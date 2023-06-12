Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Elehuris Montero (batting .077 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .211 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- Montero has gotten at least one hit in 43.5% of his games this year (10 of 23), with at least two hits four times (17.4%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Montero has driven in a run in seven games this year (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.286
|AVG
|.163
|.333
|OBP
|.182
|.357
|SLG
|.302
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|21/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
