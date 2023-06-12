The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 63rd in slugging.

In 69.6% of his games this season (39 of 56), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (30.4%) he recorded more than one.

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has an RBI in 19 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .336 AVG .244 .376 OBP .320 .579 SLG .300 14 XBH 5 6 HR 0 21 RBI 8 19/8 K/BB 21/9 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings