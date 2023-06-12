Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 63rd in slugging.
- In 69.6% of his games this season (39 of 56), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (30.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has an RBI in 19 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.336
|AVG
|.244
|.376
|OBP
|.320
|.579
|SLG
|.300
|14
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|8
|19/8
|K/BB
|21/9
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton (2-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
