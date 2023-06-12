Jamal Murray NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 12
Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.
We're going to break down Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.
Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|20.0
|26.8
|Rebounds
|5.5
|3.9
|5.7
|Assists
|8.5
|6.2
|7.3
|PRA
|--
|30.1
|39.8
|PR
|--
|23.9
|32.5
|3PM
|2.5
|2.6
|3.1
Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.0 per contest.
- He's made 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.
- The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per game.
- The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.
Jamal Murray vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/9/2023
|43
|15
|3
|12
|2
|0
|1
|6/7/2023
|45
|34
|10
|10
|3
|0
|1
|6/4/2023
|39
|18
|4
|10
|3
|0
|1
|6/1/2023
|44
|26
|6
|10
|2
|0
|1
|12/30/2022
|34
|14
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
