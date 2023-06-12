Jeff Green and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 108-95 win over the Heat (his last game) Green posted three points.

Below, we look at Green's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 3.5 7.8 4.0 Rebounds 1.5 2.6 1.4 Assists 0.5 1.2 0.5 PRA -- 11.6 5.9 PR -- 10.4 5.4 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.4



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jeff Green Insights vs. the Heat

Green is responsible for attempting 4.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.9 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the league, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Jeff Green vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 16 3 0 0 1 0 1 6/7/2023 17 4 0 1 0 0 0 6/4/2023 16 9 1 1 1 0 0 6/1/2023 11 4 1 0 0 0 0 2/13/2023 20 12 2 1 0 0 0

