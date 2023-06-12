Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent appearance, a 108-95 win over the Heat, Caldwell-Pope tallied seven points, three steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Caldwell-Pope's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.8 11.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.7 Assists 1.5 2.4 1.7 PRA -- 16 16.7 PR -- 13.6 15 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has made 3.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.2% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 36 7 4 2 2 2 3 6/7/2023 28 6 3 0 0 0 0 6/4/2023 36 6 3 3 1 1 1 6/1/2023 36 7 3 0 1 0 1 2/13/2023 36 8 4 6 2 2 0 12/30/2022 30 20 2 2 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.