Michael Porter Jr. be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 108-95 win over the Heat (his previous game) Porter posted 11 points.

Now let's dig into Porter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 17.4 12.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 7.9 Assists 0.5 1.0 1.5 PRA -- 23.9 21.5 PR -- 22.9 20 3PM 1.5 3.0 2.2



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

Porter has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 11.5% and 11.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Porter is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Porter's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Conceding 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 23 11 3 0 0 0 0 6/7/2023 21 2 7 0 0 0 0 6/4/2023 26 5 6 0 1 0 0 6/1/2023 43 14 13 1 2 2 0 2/13/2023 33 17 6 0 5 1 1 12/30/2022 25 10 6 3 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.