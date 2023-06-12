The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead in the series.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)

Heat (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (210)



The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Denver (10-12-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (43.5%) than Miami (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents are more successful (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 threes per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets) and 36.1% threes (27.1%).

