The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are battling in the NBA Finals, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).

These teams rack up a combined 225.3 points per game, 14.8 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 11.8 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Denver has compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 28.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -105 20.0 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -105 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -118 11.5 Michael Porter Jr. 10.5 -125 17.4

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -5000 - Heat +1800 -

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.