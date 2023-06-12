Nuggets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead. The over/under is set at 209.5 in the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|209.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 71 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 total points.
- Denver's games this year have an average point total of 228.3, 18.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 78.9%.
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|71
|86.6%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 9-1 in their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over three times.
- Denver sports a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets put up six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- Denver has a 39-22 record against the spread and a 48-13 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
