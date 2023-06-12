The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat meet in the NBA Finals, with a decisive Game 5 next to come.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • In games Denver shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
  • The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, the Nuggets are averaging 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are on the road (112.2).
  • Denver surrenders 109.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.3 away from home.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this season, averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

