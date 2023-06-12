As they ready for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat (44-38), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, June 12 at Ball Arena.

Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Heat 108-95 on Friday. Aaron Gordon led the way with a team-leading 27 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Jimmy Butler notched 25 points in the loss for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro: Questionable (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Nuggets have been scoring 114.4 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and allow 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 210.5

