Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) go head to head at Ball Arena on Monday. Gametime is set for 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Friday, the Nuggets defeated the Heat 108-95, led by Aaron Gordon with 27 points (plus six assists and seven rebounds). Butler was the high scorer for the losing squad with 25 points, and he chipped in seven assists and seven boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aaron Gordon 27 7 6 1 0 3 Nikola Jokic 23 12 4 3 3 3 Bruce Brown 21 4 2 1 1 3

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.

Bruce Brown posts 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 29.5 13.5 10.3 1.3 1.4 1.7 Jamal Murray 26.8 5.7 7.3 2 0.2 3.1 Aaron Gordon 13.5 5.8 3.7 0.2 0.8 0.9 Michael Porter Jr. 12.1 7.9 1.5 0.2 0.5 2.2 Bruce Brown 13.4 4.2 1.6 0.8 0.6 1.4

