Monday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (33-33) going head-to-head against the Colorado Rockies (27-40) at 7:10 PM (on June 12). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Red Sox will give the ball to James Paxton (2-1, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10 ERA).

Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Rockies vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have a 4-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Rockies have come away with 24 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has won all of its four games in which it was named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (298 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

