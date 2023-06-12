How to Watch the Rockies vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers ready for the first of a three-game series against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Fenway Park.
Rockies vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 56 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Fueled by 210 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored 298 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.18 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.503 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Connor Seabold (1-2) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Seabold will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Logan Webb
|6/8/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|6/9/2023
|Padres
|L 9-6
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Yu Darvish
|6/10/2023
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryan Weathers
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
|6/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|James Paxton
|6/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Kutter Crawford
|6/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|-
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Bryce Elder
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Charlie Morton
