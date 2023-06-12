In the series opener on Monday, June 12, James Paxton will toe the rubber for the Boston Red Sox (33-33) as they square off against the Colorado Rockies (27-40), who will counter with Connor Seabold. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.81 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.10 ERA)

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 13, or 56.5%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Boston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Rockies have come away with 24 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) Robert Austin Wynns 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+300)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

