Ryan McMahon -- hitting .310 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on June 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.479) and total hits (62) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

McMahon is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 41 of 63 games this season (65.1%) McMahon has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).

In 15.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 38.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year (29 of 63), with two or more runs four times (6.3%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .292 AVG .229 .368 OBP .300 .542 SLG .415 18 XBH 12 6 HR 4 24 RBI 13 48/14 K/BB 37/12 2 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings