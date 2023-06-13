Right now the Denver Broncos are 16th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver went 6-9-0 ATS last season.

A total of six Broncos games last season hit the over.

From an offensive standpoint, Denver ranked 21st in the NFL with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Broncos won just one game away from home and had a 4-4 record at home.

Denver posted three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

Josey Jewell delivered two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 13 games last year.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Raiders September 10 1 - +8000 Commanders September 17 2 - +8000 @ Dolphins September 24 3 - +2500 @ Bears October 1 4 - +5000 Jets October 8 5 - +1600 @ Chiefs October 12 6 - +650 Packers October 22 7 - +6600 Chiefs October 29 8 - +650 @ Bills November 13 10 - +800 Vikings November 19 11 - +5000 Browns November 26 12 - +3000 @ Texans December 3 13 - +15000 @ Chargers December 10 14 - +3000 @ Lions December 17 15 - +1800 Patriots December 24 16 - +5000 Chargers December 31 17 - +3000 @ Raiders January 7 18 - +8000

