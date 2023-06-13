The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.189 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.351) this season, fueled by 59 hits.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 64th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 20 games this year (35.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (19 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .336 AVG .245 .376 OBP .324 .579 SLG .298 14 XBH 5 6 HR 0 21 RBI 9 19/8 K/BB 21/10 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings