The Phoenix Mercury (2-5) square off against the Seattle Storm (1-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mercury Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Mercury (-6.5) 162 -265 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mercury (-7.5) 161.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mercury (-6.5) 162.5 -300 +220 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mercury vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Mercury have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Storm have put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Seattle has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
  • So far this season, four out of the Mercury's games have hit the over.
  • Storm games have gone over the point total three out of times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.