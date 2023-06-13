The Phoenix Mercury (2-5) play the Seattle Storm (1-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Storm

The 80.6 points per game Phoenix puts up are only 3.0 fewer points than Seattle gives up (83.6).

This season, Phoenix has a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 45.1% of shots Seattle's opponents have knocked down.

The Mercury have a 2-1 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 45.1% from the field.

Phoenix is knocking down 32.9% of its three-point shots this season, 6.4% lower than the 39.3% Seattle allows opponents to shoot from deep.

Phoenix averages 30.1 rebounds a contest, 3.5 fewer rebounds per game than Seattle's average.

Mercury Injuries