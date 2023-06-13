Tuesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (33-34) and Colorado Rockies (28-40) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 13.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (1-3, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have gone 3-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (four of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (43.1%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer six times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (302 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.12 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule