Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ryan McMahon (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Red Sox.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 63 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .481.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- McMahon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 42 of 64 games this season (65.6%) McMahon has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (46.9%), including five multi-run games (7.8%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.292
|AVG
|.231
|.368
|OBP
|.311
|.542
|SLG
|.421
|18
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|13
|48/14
|K/BB
|37/14
|2
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (1-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went three innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .220 batting average against him.
