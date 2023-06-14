Mike Moustakas and his .414 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Boston Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock on June 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is batting .250 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Moustakas has picked up a hit in 47.5% of his 40 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Moustakas has had an RBI in 12 games this season (30.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.0%).

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (40.0%), including three games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 18 .212 AVG .292 .311 OBP .368 .462 SLG .333 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 11 RBI 5 15/8 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

