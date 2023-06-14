Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +190 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -250 +190 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (44.1%) in those contests.

Colorado has not won as an underdog of +190 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of its 68 opportunities.

The Rockies are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 13-21 14-14 15-26 18-28 11-12

