Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will try to take down Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies when the teams meet on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 56 home runs as a team.

Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 309 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 23rd with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.496 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (4-5) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed 11 hits in four innings against the San Diego Padres.

He has four quality starts in 13 chances this season.

In 13 starts this season, Gomber has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Padres L 9-6 Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres L 3-2 Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Freeland - 6/16/2023 Braves - Away Dinelson Lamet Bryce Elder 6/17/2023 Braves - Away Connor Seabold Charlie Morton 6/18/2023 Braves - Away Chase Anderson Spencer Strider 6/19/2023 Reds - Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson

