Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .307 with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Grichuk has picked up a hit in 27 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Grichuk has driven home a run in 11 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
- In 47.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.9%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.347
|AVG
|.262
|.413
|OBP
|.329
|.514
|SLG
|.354
|11
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|9
|17/6
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.86 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Smith-Shawver (0-0) pitches for the Braves to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
