Elehuris Montero -- batting .067 with a triple and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the mound, on June 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .185.

Montero has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Montero has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 16 .286 AVG .132 .333 OBP .148 .357 SLG .245 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 9/2 K/BB 25/0 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings