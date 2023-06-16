The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .294 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Diaz is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 43 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 11.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 22 games this season (36.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .336 AVG .252 .376 OBP .322 .579 SLG .355 14 XBH 8 6 HR 1 21 RBI 13 19/8 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings