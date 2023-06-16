On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Braves.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.

Tovar has had a hit in 46 of 67 games this year (68.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (17.9%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (9.0%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this season (35.8%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.0%) he had two or more.

In 43.3% of his games this year (29 of 67), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .271 AVG .231 .306 OBP .271 .441 SLG .388 13 XBH 13 3 HR 3 14 RBI 16 32/4 K/BB 38/7 1 SB 2

