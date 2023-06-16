The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks while hitting .243.

In 40 of 61 games this year (65.6%) Profar has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.6%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

Profar has driven in a run in 17 games this year (27.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 games this season (42.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .278 AVG .205 .345 OBP .291 .444 SLG .325 15 XBH 8 2 HR 3 14 RBI 12 18/13 K/BB 33/15 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings