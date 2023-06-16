The Chicago White Sox (30-40) are looking for continued power from a slugger on a hot streak against the Seattle Mariners (33-34) on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park. Luis Robert is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (0-1, 10.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.03 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (0-1, 10.80 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.03 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo heads to the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits against the Los Angeles Angels.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 10.80, a 5.5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.950.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .204 batting average against him.

Kopech enters the outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Kopech will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.03), 33rd in WHIP (1.181), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.