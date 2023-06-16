The Washington Mystics (5-4) match up with the Phoenix Mercury (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mercury vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Mercury have a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Washington has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

So far this season, one of Mystics games has gone over the point total.

Mercury games have hit the over four out of times this year.

