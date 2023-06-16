The Phoenix Mercury (2-6) travel to face the Washington Mystics (5-4) after Sophie Cunningham scored 21 points in the Mercury's 83-69 loss to the Storm. The matchup airs on ION at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 86 Mercury 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-11.0)

Washington (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 161.3

Mercury vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix has two wins against the spread this season.

Out of Phoenix's games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mercury Performance Insights

On offense the Mercury are the ninth-ranked team in the league (79.1 points per game). Defensively they are the worst (86.0 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Phoenix is worst in the league in rebounds (30.4 per game). It is seventh in rebounds allowed (35.6 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Mercury are worst in the WNBA in committing them (16.5 per game). And they are second-worst in forcing them (11.5 per game).

In 2023, the Mercury are sixth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.3 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.8%).

In 2023 the Mercury are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.8 per game) and second-best in defensive 3-point percentage (29.8%).

In 2023, Phoenix has attempted 64.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.9% of Phoenix's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.1% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.