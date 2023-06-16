Nolan Jones -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on June 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .333 with five doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Jones has gotten a hit in 14 of 18 games this year (77.8%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (38.9%).

In 22.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .355 AVG .314 .429 OBP .351 .710 SLG .486 5 XBH 4 3 HR 1 8 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 14/2 4 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings