Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (43-26) and the Colorado Rockies (29-42) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on June 16.

The probable starters are Jared Shuster (3-2) for the Braves and Dinelson Lamet (1-3) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been victorious in 26, or 42.6%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (315 total), Colorado is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule