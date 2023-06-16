How to Watch the Rockies vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rockies Player Props
|Braves vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 58 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Fueled by 223 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Colorado has scored 315 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Rockies rank 24th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.501 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Dinelson Lamet (1-3) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- In three starts, Lamet has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 1.4 frames per outing.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
|6/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|James Paxton
|6/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Kutter Crawford
|6/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/15/2023
|Braves
|L 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Jared Shuster
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Bryce Elder
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Charlie Morton
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Andrew Abbott
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.