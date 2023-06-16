Atlanta Braves (43-26) will match up with the Colorado Rockies (29-42) at Truist Park on Friday, June 16 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 10.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (3-2, 5.05 ERA) vs Dinelson Lamet - COL (1-3, 10.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Rockies' game against the Braves but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+200) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to defeat the Braves with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $30.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Elias Díaz get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 37, or 62.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 11-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (73.3% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they went 8-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (42.6%) in those contests.

The Rockies have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.