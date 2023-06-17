Frances Tiafoe (No. 12 ranking) will face Marton Fucsovics (No. 86) in the semifinals of the MercedesCup on Saturday, June 17.

In the Semifinal, Tiafoe is favored over Fucsovics, with -165 odds compared to the underdog's +130.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Marton Fucsovics Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, June 17

Saturday, June 17 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Frances Tiafoe vs. Marton Fucsovics Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 62.3% chance to win.

Frances Tiafoe Marton Fucsovics -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +210 Odds to Win Tournament +400 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

Frances Tiafoe vs. Marton Fucsovics Trends and Insights

Tiafoe is coming off a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 victory over No. 17-ranked Lorenzo Musetti in Friday's quarterfinals.

Fucsovics advanced past Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Tiafoe has played 27.5 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.

Tiafoe has played five matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 38.8 games per match (31.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 38 matches in the past year across all court types, Fucsovics is averaging 25.7 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.3% of those games.

On grass courts, Fucsovics has played one match and averaged 25.0 games per match and 8.3 games per set.

Tiafoe and Fucsovics each have one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on September 5, 2020, with Tiafoe securing the win 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Tiafoe and Fucsovics have faced off in six sets against each other, with Tiafoe claiming four of them.

Tiafoe has the upper hand in 55 total games against Fucsovics, winning 32 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Tiafoe and Fucsovics are averaging 27.5 games and 3.0 sets.

