The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (batting .235 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has seven doubles and four walks while batting .263.

In 64.3% of his games this season (27 of 42), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 42 games this year.

In 11 games this year (26.2%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .300 AVG .224 .296 OBP .264 .357 SLG .269 4 XBH 3 0 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/0 K/BB 14/4 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings