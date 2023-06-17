The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is batting .248 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Moustakas has recorded a hit in 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%), including five multi-hit games (12.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.3% of his games this season, Moustakas has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .212 AVG .286 .311 OBP .362 .462 SLG .327 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 11 RBI 5 15/8 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings