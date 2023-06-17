MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, June 17
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Saturday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Lucas Giolito toeing the rubber for the White Sox, and Logan Gilbert getting the nod for the Mariners.
Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the calendar for June 17.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Tigers at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-6) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Jose De Leon (0-1) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|DET: Wentz
|MIN: De León
|13 (56 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (14 IP)
|7.23
|ERA
|3.86
|7.7
|K/9
|9.6
Live Stream Tigers at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (8-3) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Justin Steele (6-2) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|BAL: Gibson
|CHC: Steele
|14 (83 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (68 IP)
|3.90
|ERA
|2.65
|6.3
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -130
- BAL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (2-2) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|MIA: Garrett
|WSH: Irvin
|13 (63.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (31 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|6.10
|9.8
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals
- MIA Odds to Win: -155
- WSH Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (6-3) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (5-1) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|TOR: Gausman
|TEX: Dunning
|15 (92.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (58.2 IP)
|3.01
|ERA
|2.91
|11.8
|K/9
|5.5
Live Stream Blue Jays at Rangers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (0-0) to the hill as they play the Athletics, who will counter with James Kaprielian (2-6) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|PHI: Sanchez
|OAK: Kaprielian
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (49.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|6.89
|-
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Athletics
- PHI Odds to Win: -175
- OAK Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (8-2) to the bump as they take on the Brewers, who will counter with Wade Miley (3-2) when the clubs play Saturday.
|PIT: Keller
|MIL: Miley
|14 (87 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (41.2 IP)
|3.41
|ERA
|3.67
|10.4
|K/9
|5.2
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -110
- PIT Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Brewers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Giolito (5-4) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Gilbert (4-4) when the teams play Saturday.
|CHW: Giolito
|SEA: Gilbert
|14 (81.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (74 IP)
|3.54
|ERA
|4.38
|9.3
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -155
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (1-4) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will look to Brandon Bielak (3-3) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|CIN: Greene
|HOU: Bielak
|13 (67.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (42.2 IP)
|4.01
|ERA
|4.01
|13.0
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Reds at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -130
- CIN Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Astros
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-2) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (4-1) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|COL: Seabold
|ATL: Elder
|15 (53.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (77 IP)
|4.70
|ERA
|2.69
|7.0
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -300
- COL Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Braves
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (5-2) to the bump as they play the Royals, who will look to Mike Mayers (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|LAA: Canning
|KC: Mayers
|10 (53.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (21.1 IP)
|4.56
|ERA
|5.06
|8.4
|K/9
|6.8
Live Stream Angels at Royals
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Mets Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (2-1) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga (6-3) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|STL: Wainwright
|NYM: Senga
|7 (37.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (64.2 IP)
|5.79
|ERA
|3.34
|5.1
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -150
- STL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Mets
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: WPIX (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will look to Brayan Bello (3-4) when the teams play Saturday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|BOS: Bello
|14 (67 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (52.1 IP)
|4.70
|ERA
|3.78
|9.4
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -130
- NYY Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (8-2) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will hand the ball to Blake Snell (2-6) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|TB: Eflin
|SD: Snell
|12 (71.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (69 IP)
|3.28
|ERA
|3.91
|9.1
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Rays at Padres
- TB Odds to Win: -115
- SD Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rays at Padres
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will play the Dodgers, who will counter with Bobby Miller (3-0) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|SF: TBD
|LAD: Miller
|-
|Games/IP
|4 (23 IP)
|-
|ERA
|0.78
|-
|K/9
|9.0
Live Stream Giants at Dodgers
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-3) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Tommy Henry (3-1) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|CLE: Bieber
|ARI: Henry
|14 (87.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (50 IP)
|3.29
|ERA
|4.86
|6.6
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Diamondbacks
- CLE Odds to Win: -130
- ARI Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
