Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .298 with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.
- Grichuk has picked up a hit in 27 of 37 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Grichuk has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (45.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.347
|AVG
|.246
|.413
|OBP
|.312
|.514
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.69), 31st in WHIP (1.182), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
