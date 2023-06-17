Connor Seabold will attempt to shut down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when they play his Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog Rockies have +240 odds to upset. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with -105 odds). A 9.5-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +240 9.5 -115 -105 -2.5 -105 -115

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 26 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 30 of 71 chances this season.

The Rockies are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 13-24 14-14 15-29 18-30 11-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.