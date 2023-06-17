The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 68 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .494.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 24th in slugging.

McMahon enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .412 with one homer.

In 67.2% of his games this season (45 of 67), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (26.9%) he recorded more than one.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 37.3% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .292 AVG .252 .368 OBP .338 .542 SLG .450 18 XBH 15 6 HR 4 24 RBI 14 48/14 K/BB 38/17 2 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings