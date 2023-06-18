At the moment the Denver Broncos are 16th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, six Broncos games hit the over.

Denver put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last year (21st in NFL), and it gave up 320 yards per game (seventh) on defense.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won just one game on the road.

Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).

In addition, Wilson rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

Josey Jewell had two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +6600 2 September 17 Commanders - +6600 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6600 5 October 8 Jets - +1600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +650 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 Browns - +3000 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +5000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +6600

