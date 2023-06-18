After going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .271 with eight doubles and four walks.

Castro has picked up a hit in 65.1% of his 43 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.6% of those games.

In 43 games played this year, he has not homered.

In 27.9% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (27.9%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .300 AVG .243 .296 OBP .280 .357 SLG .300 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 11 RBI 7 15/0 K/BB 14/4 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings