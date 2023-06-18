The New York Liberty (6-3) play the Phoenix Mercury (2-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Liberty

Phoenix scores just 2.0 fewer points per game (78.0) than New York allows its opponents to score (80.0).

Phoenix is shooting 44.2% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.0% New York's opponents have shot this season.

The Mercury are 2-5 when they shoot better than 41.0% from the field.

Phoenix is knocking down 32.7% of its shots from deep, which is 2.5 percentage points fewer than the 35.2% New York's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mercury have a 2-0 record when the team hits more than 35.2% of their three-point attempts.

New York averages 36 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 6.0 boards per contest.

Mercury Injuries