Nolan Jones and his .463 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .324 with five doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Jones has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 35.0% of them.

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

Jones has had an RBI in nine games this year (45.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%).

In nine of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .355 AVG .300 .429 OBP .378 .710 SLG .450 5 XBH 4 3 HR 1 8 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 15/5 4 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings