The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia will take on the Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Truist Park.

Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 59 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 226 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 318 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Rockies rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.31) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.511 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chase Anderson (0-0) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Anderson has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland AJ Smith-Shawver 6/16/2023 Braves L 8-1 Away Dinelson Lamet Jared Shuster 6/17/2023 Braves L 10-2 Away Connor Seabold Bryce Elder 6/18/2023 Braves - Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds - Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds - Away Kyle Freeland Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds - Away Dinelson Lamet Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels - Home Connor Seabold Shohei Ohtani 6/24/2023 Angels - Home Chase Anderson Patrick Sandoval

