Randal Grichuk -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on June 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .297 with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.

Grichuk has gotten a hit in 28 of 39 games this year (71.8%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (35.9%).

He has homered in one of 39 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 30.8% of his games this season, Grichuk has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7%.

In 46.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .347 AVG .250 .413 OBP .326 .514 SLG .342 11 XBH 5 0 HR 1 5 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings